Timberland

Greenstride™ Motion 6 Hiker For Women In Black

£160.00

At Timberland

This waterproof women's hiker features comfort cushioning in the footbed and midsole, designed for adventure from heel to toe. This style includes a Premium Timberland® leather upper and ReBOTL™ fabric lining containing at least 50% recycled plastic, as well as a GreenStride™ sole made using an EVA blend including 65% biobased materials derived from sugar cane and responsibly grown rubber. Upper made with premium Timberland® nubuck leather Timberland supports responsible manufacturing of leather through the Leather Working Group GreenStride™ sole foam made using an EVA blend including 65% biobased materials derived from sugar cane and responsibly grown rubber Upper detailing and lining in ReBOTL™ fabric containing at least 50% recycled plastic TimberDry™ waterproof membrane Lace-up style Fully gusseted tongue to keep rain and dirt out OrthoLite® footbed for comfort Rubber outsole for grip Sizes: 5.5-10,11 M,W