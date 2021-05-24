United States
PrettyLittleThing
Green Printed Ruched Cut Out Midi Dress
$48.00$30.00
At PrettyLittleThing
CMR5831 Plus Green Printed Ruched Cut Out Midi Dress Add a chic edge to your weekend look with this must-have midi dress. Featuring a green printed material with ruched cut out detailing in a midi style, team this with strappy heels for an on-point look. Length approx 125cm/49" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 6"