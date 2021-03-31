Torrid

Green Floral Challis Smocked Midi Dress

$69.50 $45.17

Add some instant sweetness to your wardrobe with this midi dress featuring a smocked bodice, ruffled adjustable straps, and floral print. Challis woven fabric Square neck Smocked bodice Sleeveless; ruffled adjustable straps Front pockets Lined CONTENT + CARE Rayon Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size dresses SIZE + FIT Model is 5’10”, size 1 Size 2 measures 48" from shoulder