Taliah Waajid

Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-in Conditioner

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Taliah Waajid

Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner Taliah Waajid™ Green Apple & Aloe is a nutritive hair care regimen that strengthens and moisturizes the hair while remaining gentle enough for daily use. Seals in moisture with vitamins, fiber and protein for softer, smoother hair. How To Use: