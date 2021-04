Taliah Waajid

Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Curl Definer

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Taliah Waajid

Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Curl Definer Taliah Waajid™ Green Apple & Aloe is a nutritive hair care regimen that strengthens and moisturizes the hair while remaining gentle enough for daily use. Create longer-lasting, more defined curls fortified with vitamins, fiber and protein.