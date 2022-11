Korres

Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Probiotic Gel-cream

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This high-performance, gel-cream moisturizer is powered by real Greek Yoghurt, the ancient skin soothing superfood. The whipped texture immediately melts into your skin and unlocks time-released hydration for 48 hours. Clinically proven microbiome friendly technology provides a shield for your ultimate healthy glow.