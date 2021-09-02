Fifty Shades of Grey

Greedy Girl Play Box (5 Piece)

$134.99 $67.49

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Prepare yourself for unparalleled arousal and delight with this sensational gift box. Perfect for exploring new ways to play together, enjoy each item on its own to savour individual pleasures, or combine them for a concoction of carnal satisfaction. "'We're going to have some fun with this,' he whispers." - Fifty Shades Freed Brimming with toys and treats to satisfy you both, your play box offers five decadent accessories for erotic exploration without end. The iconic Greedy Girl rabbit vibrator offers breathtaking orgasmic pleasures with its array of speeds and patterns, while the bondage accessories add a touch of sensory and restraint play to your play room. Use the 10 function bullet for scintillating external teasing and the single-speed vibrating love ring for enhanced penetrative sex. Slick the vibrating and insertable toys with water-based lubricant to heighten sensation during play. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James.