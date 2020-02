Eberjey

Grayson Bikini Top

$80.65

90% Nylon, 10% Spandex Imported Pull On closure Hand Wash Flounced triangle bikini top Tie back closure and adjustable straps Removable bra pads The so solid swimwear collection is brimming with playfulness and a true summertime attitude. Each piece is saturated with beautiful color and designed to fit a variety of girly figures and tastes. Grayson offers a triangle bra let-style bikini top, with a ruffled front and adjustable straps in the back.