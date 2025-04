Maalavidaa

Gratitude Carry-all Pouch

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

Providing UVA & UVB protection, our fragrance free formula is gentle, fast absorbing and dries to an invisible, non-greasy finish. Formulated to deliver up to 72 hours of hydration, with added aloe vera and vitamin E to leave your skin feeling deeply moisturized. Water resistant up to 80 minutes. No white cast. Can be worn alone or under makeup.