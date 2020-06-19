i-Blu inc.

Graphene Carbon Mineral Masks (set Of 3)

These face masks are made out of a patented fusion fabric that blends Graphene, Carbon and Mineral yarns for the ultimate respiratory protection from harmful particulate matter. They are exclusively made in Korea and are now available at i-Blu. Special material: Graphene, Carbon, Mineral yarns Size: Only available in Large Colors: Black or Khaki (Gray) Nose wire-frame Does not require extra filters, and therefore does not have a slit Washable: Can withstand up to 20 washes with 30 ℃ temperature. No bleach, do NOT tumble dry, hang dry only Made in S. Korea All masks are final sale and may not be returned or exchanged