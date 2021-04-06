Meow Meow Tweet

Grapefruit Baking Soda Free Deodorant Stick

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Detox Market

Meow Meow Tweet's Grapefruit Baking Soda-Free stick is downright fresh! Baking soda: love it, hate it, in a part-time relationship with it? For those less enthused fans, this stick's for you! This tried and true dream team of potent plant oils and mineral powders with a sweet citrusy scent in a convenient push-up paper tube. No more fingers and B.S. woes! Not only does it work, it's biodegradable. We're talking effective and zero-waste now that's the cat's pajamas!