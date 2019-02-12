Zipcode Design

Grantville Bookcase Headboard

$209.00 $119.99

At Wayfair

Keep bedside essentials within reach as you snooze or show off artful accents on this versatile bookcase headboard, sized to accommodate full- or queen-sized bed frames. Doubling as a storage solution and a classic focal point, this clean-lined design features six open cubbies to house books, framed family photos, and more. Made from manufactured wood and particleboard, this budget-friendly piece sports a neutral finish that blends easily with any color palette you or your little one dreams up. Full assembly is required.