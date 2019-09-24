Lancôme

Grandiose Extreme Mascara, 0.35 Oz

$32.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Our most extreme mascara yet. Exceptional volume, remarkable length & maximum lift. The Swan Neck&trade. Wand was made to provide exceptional length, lift, and volume to all lashes. The ergonomic curve of the wand allows for precise & effortless application of every lash root to tip. Now get the same ergonomic application, but even more extreme volume. The new high charge brush has dual bristles to load on maximum formula, and a new color-boosting polymer gives darker, blacker lashes. Pair with Grandiose Liner for eyes that stand out. The long bristles provide precision and suppleness. The short bristles load on the formula. How to use:. Start with the outer lashes. hold the brush horizontally so the swan-neck&trade. design curves upwards and it will be perfectly shaped to coat the outer and center lash line. Rotate the brush so that the swan-neck is facing downward to apply formula easily to the inner lash line. To give lashes an extra boost, first prime with Cils Booster XL, vitamin-infused mascara primer. At the end of the day, take it all off with Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover. Web ID: 2907871.