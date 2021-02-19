Grande Cosmetics

Grandelash-md & Grandemascara Bundle

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At grande cosmetics

Make your lashes the life of the party. For a limited time only, get a free GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara and save $25 with the purchase of this bundle. This bundle features a full size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for longer, thicker looking lashes, and GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara to condition your lashes while you coat them for healthier looking lashes. *NOTE: this item is not combinable with other discounts, offers or with GrandeREWARDS. Expires 2/22/21 3am EST.