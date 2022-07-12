United States
Grand Court Sneaker
$65.00$45.89
Rubber sole Women's tennis shoes with extra cushioning and style COMFORTABLE UPPER: Soft leather upper is durable and flexible CUSHIONED RIDE: Cloudfoam midsole for step-in comfort and superior cushioning DURABLE GRIP: Rubber outsole for durable traction A '70s style reborn. These men's shoes take inspiration from iconic sport styles of the past and move them into the future. They're crafted with a suede upper and leather-like details. Signature 3-Stripes flash along the sides. Plush midsole cushioning gives comfort to every step.