Grand Court Sneaker

$65.00 $45.89

Buy Now Review It

Rubber sole Women's tennis shoes with extra cushioning and style COMFORTABLE UPPER: Soft leather upper is durable and flexible CUSHIONED RIDE: Cloudfoam midsole for step-in comfort and superior cushioning DURABLE GRIP: Rubber outsole for durable traction A '70s style reborn. These men's shoes take inspiration from iconic sport styles of the past and move them into the future. They're crafted with a suede upper and leather-like details. Signature 3-Stripes flash along the sides. Plush midsole cushioning gives comfort to every step.