The Ordinary

Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion 30mlby The Ordinary

£8.00

At Beauty Bay

A gentle but hardworking serum which targets all signs of ageing and textural irregularities. Utilising a high concentration of two next-gen retinoids (proven to be more effective than standard retinoids) this lightweight, milky-textured serum works hard to defeat the main signs of skin ageing. Lines, wrinkles, loose skin, and pigmentation are all visibly reduced in appearance without the irritation typically associated with retinoid use. Hydroxypinacolone Reinoate - An advanced retinoid which, unlike others, doesn't need to be converted into the active form of Vitamin A in the skin, making it better at treating dark spots and wrinkles than other retinoids. Pure retinol - Delivered in a protective capsule system to ensure that it is gentle on skin whilst achieving visible results. Advanced Retinoid 2% causes enhanced sensitivity to sunlight, always follow with sun protection. Read more about The Ordinary retinols here.