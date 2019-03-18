The Ordinary

Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion

£8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

To supercharge this serum with advanced anti-ageing ability, The Ordinary includes a high concentration of two ‘next generation’ retinoids - hydroxypinacolone reinoate and pure retinol, proven to be more effective than standard retinol formulations. Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion is a lightweight, milky-textured serum that works hard to target visible signs of ageing, while remaining gentle enough to avoid the irritation caused by some retinoid products. Lost elasticity, fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven skin tone are all easy targets for this superlative skin saviour.