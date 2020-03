Ganni

Grain Leather Short Jacket

$675.00

Motorcycle style cropped leather jacket, featuring silver hardware and cropped sleeves with zippers. Style with a silk maxi skirt. Fits true to size Dropped shoulders with panel details Unzip and fold up sleeves for a versatile look Two front pockets Back loop for easy hanging Zip closure Heavyweight soft grain leather Fully lined with GANNI logo print The model is 179 cm/ 5'10 and wears a size 36