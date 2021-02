Industry West

Grafton Chair

$1295.00 $1246.00

Buy Now Review It

At Industry West

Mixing modern materials and organic shapes, the Grafton Chair is supported by a sleek jet black metal frame and features a thick leather seat and curved leather back cushion. The Grafton Chair is available in either a light brown leather or black leather. 100% aniline leather. Stuffing material: POLYURETHANE FOAM PAD 95%, POLYESTER FIBER BATTING 5%