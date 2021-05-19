Gracious Om

Gua Sha 3-piece Kit

A traditional healing technique used in East Asia, Gua Sha is often called "scraping" as it uses smooth massage tools - usually crafted from crystals - to gently "scrape" the surface of your skin. As it glides over your face and body, it helps promote blood flow and circulation, reducing irritation and inflammation. Crafted out of rose quartz, this trio encourages compassion and love, aiding in the detoxification of your body, while promoting deep, emotional healing.