Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Tanya Taylor
Grace Gold Sequins Top
$495.00
At Nordstrom
Get ready to run with the glam squad in a dazzling top that's striped with sequins."/
Featured in 1 story
Sequin Tops Perfect For Any Winter Party
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Striped Top With Frilly Cuff
$49.90
from
Zara
American Apparel
Cotton Spandex Jersey Long Sleeve Turtleneck
$32.00
from
American Apparel
Line & Dot
Mixed Media Shirt
$89.00
from
Revolve
Edith A. Miller
Black Marker Crop Tee
$60.00
from
Bona Drag
More from Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor
Charmeuse Raquel Skirt
$495.00
$148.50
from
11 Honore
Tanya Taylor
Inez Dress
$545.00
from
11 Honore
Tanya Taylor
Printed Scarf
C$95.00
C$38.00
from
Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor
Inez Dress, Sizes 0 - 22
$545.00
$327.00
from
Tanya Taylor
More from Tops
Everlane
The Cashmere Crew (comes In 10 Colors)
$100.00
from
Everlane
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
More from Fashion
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
