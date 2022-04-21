Tramontina

Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 10 Piece Cookware Set

$405.00 $177.37

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This cookware set is made of heavy-gauge aluminum and features a smooth finish, PFOA-free ceramic interior and exterior (red finish) and a PFOA-free ceramic interior and porcelain enamel exterior (black finish), which provide simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability. Heat- and shatter-resistant glass lids allow you to monitor cooking progress, while soft-grip cast stainless steel handles ensure comfort and stability when handling cookware.