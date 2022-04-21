United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Tramontina
Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 10 Piece Cookware Set
$405.00$177.37
At Wayfair
This cookware set is made of heavy-gauge aluminum and features a smooth finish, PFOA-free ceramic interior and exterior (red finish) and a PFOA-free ceramic interior and porcelain enamel exterior (black finish), which provide simple healthy cooking, effortless cleaning and outstanding durability. Heat- and shatter-resistant glass lids allow you to monitor cooking progress, while soft-grip cast stainless steel handles ensure comfort and stability when handling cookware.