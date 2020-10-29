ELF Cosmetics

Gorgeous Goodies 10 Piece Brush Set

$20.00

What is it? Complete brush set includes 10 professionally designed makeup brushes for all your makeup needs. Why we love it? $47 value for $20! Use them at home or on the go Travel-friendly 100% cruelty-free synthetic hair Products Included: Eyebrow Duo Brush - This convenient dual-sided brush includes a dense angled brush on one end to precisely fill in and contour brows while the wand side combs hair into place. Sculpting Face Brush - The contoured and curved shape of this brush hugs the face to help expertly sculpt and blend product. Small Stipple Brush - Creates soft layers by adding texture for a natural airbrushed result. Powder Brush - Creates a professional, sculpted look while providing full coverage. Highlighting Brush - A slim, tapered brush designed for precision highlighting on the cheekbones and brow bones to achieve a strobing effect. Blending Brush - This loose, dome-shaped brush is perfect for blending eyeshadow. Concealer Brush - This concealer brush is perfect for concealing small imperfections. Eyeshadow “C” Brush - This medium sized brush gives more control for specific blending needs. Retractable Kabuki Brush - The perfect size brush for applying powder, bronzer, or blush on the go! Contour Kabuki - This brush evenly distributes a soft dusting of powder, perfect for contouring and highlighting. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. #70933