Brass Monkey

Googly & Bright Ornament Advent Calendar

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Get a radiant glow in just 15 minutes. Inspired by the "Lulur Ritual" Indonesian spa treatment, this antioxidant paced radiance mask brightens, purifies, and refines dull and stressed skin. This unique non-drying, non-hardening face mask is an instant pick-me-up treatment that purifies and strenthen your skin with kaolin clay and skin-brightening turmeric. Omega-rich candlenut oil hydrates while the mask purifies to leave your skin glowing and refreshed.