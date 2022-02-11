Google

Ac1200 Mesh Wifi System – 1 Pack

$99.99 $78.00

Google Wifi is a scalable, flexible mesh Wifi system that blankets your home in reliable coverage and keeps buffering at bay; 1 Google Wifi point replaces your router and additional points expand your network to keep the connection fast in every room1: Google Wifi gives you whole home coverage1:; 1 Pack covers up to 1500 square feet and 3 Pack covers up to 4500 square feet; points work together to create a mesh network for more Intelligently works behind the scenes to make sure your Wifi remains fast, so you can stream with speed1: Simple setup in a few steps; use the Google Home app to create your network and get online in minutes2: Parental controls let you manage screen time, restrict certain kinds of adult content, and pause Wifi to specific devices on your mesh network whenever you want Easy to control home Wifi system lets you prioritize devices, check your network speeds, set up a guest network, and more Works with all Google Wifi points and can be added to any existing Nest Wifi system; just add more points if you need more coverage This Google Product features the Google Seal for Online Marketplace when purchased from a seller other than Amazon. Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet. [1] It’s Wi-Fi that just works. [2] Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Wifi points for full coverage. Strength and speed of signal will depend on your internet provider. [3] Minimum OS requirements are available at g.co/googlewifi/req. [4] Controlling certain devices and features in your home requires a compatible smart device.