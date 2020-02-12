Sarina Bowen

Goodbye Paradise

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

Review Full of heart, 'Goodbye Paradise' is built on hope and the promise of new beginnings. - Santino Hassell, author of the award-winning Five Boroughs series A fantastic, unforgettable story! This book will make you cheer, cry, and swoon so hard! I adored it! - Laura Kaye, New York Times bestselling author of the Hard Ink series In a world of abundant romance novels, Goodbye Paradise by Sarina Bowen stands out. - Hypable From the very first page I was hooked. I loved the story so much!! The FEELINGS gutted me. - Happily Ever After 'Goodbye Paradise' is calibrated, controlled storytelling done with much panache and aplomb. -Unstuck Pages Seriously, in my next life, I want to be reborn as a gay character in a Sarina Bowen novel! - Miss Betty's Reviews Oh, Sarina Bowen, you've done it again. A book that touched my very soul. - The Book Hookup The ending was unexpected and gut-wrenching in that good way. - Red Hot & Blue Reads Sarina has this way of balancing sexy and sweet that's unlike anyone else. - Pretty Sassy Cool I always enjoy a Sarina Bowen novel, but I have to say, I was blown away by this one. - Relentless Romance Read more