Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
House Of Sunny
Good Vibrations Dress
$131.00
Buy Now
Review It
At House of Sunny
CLASSIC HOFS KNITTED SLIP DRESS WITH WAVY PRINT
Need a few alternatives?
House Of Sunny
Good Vibrations Dress
BUY
$131.00
House of Sunny
Hill House
The Ellie Nap Dress
BUY
$100.00
$125.00
Hill House
For Love And Lemons
Temecula Maxi Dress
BUY
$238.40
$298.00
Free People
Anthropologie
Space-dyed Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$99.95
$150.00
Anthropologie
More from House Of Sunny
House Of Sunny
Waterloo Sunset Peggy
BUY
£98.00
House of Sunny
House Of Sunny
Purple Haze Party Pants
BUY
$99.95
$128.00
Free People
House Of Sunny
High Tide Cardi
BUY
$72.80
$130.00
Lisa Says Gah
House Of Sunny
Mahogany Paradise Pants
BUY
$66.64
$119.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Dresses
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress
BUY
$49.00
$100.00
Outdoor Voices
House Of Sunny
Good Vibrations Dress
BUY
$131.00
House of Sunny
Madewell
Corduroy Aidy Square-neck Tiered Mini Dress
BUY
$96.60
$138.00
Madewell
Arket
Taffeta Strap Dress
BUY
£89.00
Arket
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted