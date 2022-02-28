FP Movement

Good Feels Ribbed Tank

$38.00

Style No. 60850849; Color Code: 008 Designed for low-intensity workouts, this layering-perfect tank features a soft and subtle ribbed design made in a cozy and soft fabric. Scoop neckline Wide straps Slim-fitting style What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.