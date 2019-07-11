Good Clean Love Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant is made with Aloe Vera and infused with a touch of lemon and vanilla, giving it a light organic flavor. This organic Good Clean Love personal lubricant is designed for the most sensitive skin types. Almost Naked Personal Lubricant is formulated to provide a long-lasting glide without irritating chemical additives and sticky cleanup. Respect the most sensitive tissues in your body with organic ingredients and enhance your love life naturally.