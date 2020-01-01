Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
IGK
Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled
Need a few alternatives?
Olaplex
Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mixed Chicks
Gloss And Shining Hair Silk
$11.99
from
Mixed Chicks
BUY
DevaCurl
Heaven In Hair
$24.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Marguerite's Magic Hairdress Restorative Cream
$12.00
from
Target
BUY
More from IGK
IGK
Laid-back
$29.00
$20.00
from
IGK
BUY
IGK
Flight Club Dry Shampoo Travel Set
$28.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
IGK
Flight Club Dry Shampoo Travel Set
$28.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
IGK
First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo
$27.00
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
Olaplex
Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mixed Chicks
Gloss And Shining Hair Silk
$11.99
from
Mixed Chicks
BUY
DevaCurl
Heaven In Hair
$24.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Marguerite's Magic Hairdress Restorative Cream
$12.00
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted