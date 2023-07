Larroudé

Goldie Mule

$315.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Leather upper with leather sole Made in Brazil Slip-on styling Acrylic flower embellished straps Leather memory foam lining Rounded toe Approx 50mm/ 2 inch heel Revolve Style No. LROU-WZ172 Manufacturer Style No. L104-GOLD-IVOR-0576