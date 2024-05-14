Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Ugg
Goldenglow Sandal
£90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ugg
Need a few alternatives?
Ugg
Goldenglow Sandal
BUY
£90.00
Ugg
Everlane
The City Crossover Sandal
BUY
$150.00
Everlane
H&M
Textured-look Leather Sandals
BUY
$189.00
H&M
Dolce Vita
Chavi Wide Sandals
BUY
$120.00
Dolce Vita
More from Ugg
Ugg
Goldenglow Sandal
BUY
£90.00
Ugg
Ugg
Tazz
BUY
$199.99
Ugg
Ugg
Arizona Shearing Slides
BUY
$135.00
The Iconic
Ugg
Goldenstar Hi Slides
BUY
$140.00
Shopbop
More from Sandals
Ugg
Goldenglow Sandal
BUY
£90.00
Ugg
Everlane
The City Crossover Sandal
BUY
$150.00
Everlane
H&M
Textured-look Leather Sandals
BUY
$189.00
H&M
Dolce Vita
Chavi Wide Sandals
BUY
$120.00
Dolce Vita
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted