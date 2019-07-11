Bloomscape

Golden Pothos

The Golden Pothos is the ultimate easy care, low-light tolerant indoor plant! It’s also wonderfully versatile in the home or office—you can grow it in hanging baskets or on a shelf for a cascade of green, let it climb a trellis, or grow it horizontally along a tabletop or mantle. Golden Pothos have medium, green, heart-shaped leaves streaked with golden-yellow variegation. This plant can tolerate low light, but will revert to solid green and will not have much growth. Your Pothos will flourish and be happiest in medium to high indirect light. Don’t worry if you miss a watering or if it receives too much sun, as these plants are quite forgiving. Golden Pothos is also a living air purifier, removing toxins found in carpet, paint, plastics, and insulation, making it a healthy and beautiful addition to your space.