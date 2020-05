Wild Things

Gold Resin Black Scarab Pinky Ring

$88.49

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Description Scarabs were immensely popular in old Egypt. Did you know the scarab was connected to Chepri in old Egypt, the god of the upcoming sun? It was actually seen as sacred and a lot of hieroglyphics are full of this holy insect. You learn something new every day. Read more