Gold Plated Ww Charm Logo Hoop Earrings

$30.25

OFFICIALLY LICENSED DC COMICS JEWELRY: Fashion Jewelry for women; inspired by the mythic warrior princess Wonder Woman ENCHANTING YELLOW GOLD PLATED EARRINGS: A fearless and marvelous accessory to complete your empowered woman look; the unique half hoop earrings are finished with a post and nut back for a secure closure FABULOUS WONDER WOMAN HOOPS: Inspired by the Amazonian super heroines from DC comics, this original pair of half hoop earrings feature the Wonder Woman logo, the strong WW emblem that turns Diana, Princess of the Amazons into the beloved fearless warrior; a fashionable addition to anyone’s collection of jewelry READY FOR GIFT GIVING: Delivered in cool DC comics packaging, these earrings are an ideal present for birthdays, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, or any gift-giving occasion FROM THE MANUFACTURER: SallyRose is a curator of cross generational and timeless brands; we offer a wide range of products that your entire family will love, from beloved characters to trending brands; aiming to be all inclusive, our product lines will be for everyone: women, girls, men and boys; we offer affordable pieces, while never sacrificing on quality; SallyRose will be the prime provider for all your jewelry needs An accessory taken from the unique world of empowered heroines inspired the Amazonian warriors of DC Comics. These cool fashion earrings are made for courageous and brave warriors who love the DC world and the amazing adventures of Diana, Princess of the Amazons. The beautiful yellow gold plated half hoop earrings feature the Wonder Women classic WW logo dangling from the hoop. Delivered in a DC Comics 1984 WW themed gift box, the accessory is made to delight all comic book and superhero fans, the fun pair of hoops have a post and nut back for a secure closure. Surprise any woman you love with this original present!