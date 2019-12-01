Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Chan Luu
Gold-plated Pearl Earrings
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Post and clasp fastening for pierced ears Freshwater pearls: China Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Aurate
Hoop Earrings
$800.00
from
Aurate
BUY
Aro Essentials
Hoop Threader Earring
$135.00
from
ARO
BUY
Luv Aj
Mini Donut Hoops
$75.00
from
Kith
BUY
More from Chan Luu
Chan Luu
Gold-plated Pearl Earrings
$95.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Chan Luu
Silver Pearl Earrings
$45.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Chan Luu
Set Of Two Gold-plated Multi-stone Bracelets
£60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Chan Luu
Multi Mix Statement Short Necklace
$195.00
from
Chan Luu
BUY
More from Earrings
Jiwinaia
Celeste Drop Earrings
$198.00
$138.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Jennifer Zeuner
Benita Earrings
$286.00
$214.50
from
Jennifer Zeuner
BUY
Color Latino Jewelry
Customized Jade And Gold Initial Earring
$33.80
$27.04
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted