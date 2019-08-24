Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
H&M x Moschino
Gold-plated Necklace
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Featured in 1 story
Shop Every Piece From H&M's Moschino Collaboration
by
Shanon Lee
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Gorjana
5 Disc Choker Necklace
$55.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Bird and Feather Co.
Gatsby Necklace
$105.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Boob Necklace
$72.00
from
Local Eclectic
BUY
DETAILS
Bing Bang
Wishbone Necklace
$78.00
from
Bing Bang
BUY
More from H&M x Moschino
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Mesh Scarf
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Sequined Pants
$119.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Loose Fit Denim Shorts
$69.98
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M x Moschino
Joggers With Appliqué
$79.98
from
H&M
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted