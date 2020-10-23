Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Stone and Strand
Gold Plated Inseparable Bff Set
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stone and Strand
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Wild Fable
Lock Charm Necklace Set
$6.00
from
Target
BUY
MvdT Collection
Lion Necklace
$180.00
from
Wolf & Badger
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Healing Stone Pendant Necklace
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
OmiWoods
Cowrie Infinity Necklace
£97.99
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand
Alphabet 14-karat Gold Diamond Single Earring
$145.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stone and Strand
Teeny Tiny 14-karat Gold Ear Cuff
$95.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stone and Strand
Elliptical Pearl Huggies
$235.00
from
Stone and Strand
BUY
Stone and Strand
14-karat Gold Diamond Ring
£280.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Necklaces
promoted
Zenzii
Gold-tone Tortoise-look Link Collar Necklace
$37.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Pendant Necklace
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Necklace
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
ElmJewelryStudio
Personalized 18k Gold Plated Mini Heart Locket Necklace
$31.72
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted