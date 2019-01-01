Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Moschino
Gold-plated Belt
£119.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Gorjana
5 Disc Choker Necklace
$55.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Bird and Feather Co.
Gatsby Necklace
$105.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Boob Necklace
$72.00
from
Local Eclectic
BUY
DETAILS
Bing Bang
Wishbone Necklace
$78.00
from
Bing Bang
BUY
More from Moschino
DETAILS
Moschino
2000's Heart Printed Skirt
$119.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Moschino
Trompe L'oeil Ring
$115.00
from
MET Store
BUY
DETAILS
Moschino
Barbie® Doll
$75.00
from
MET Store
BUY
DETAILS
Moschino
Toy Eau De Toilette Spray
$110.00
from
MET Store
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted