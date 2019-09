Wouters & Hendrix

Gold Necklace

$1244.74

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

18kt yellow gold 'Crow's Claw' garnet necklace from Wouters & Hendrix Gold featuring a faceted garnet pendant (5.2ct) set in a sculptural claw, a delicate chain and a spring-ring fastening. Circumference: adjustable - 40/45cm.