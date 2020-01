Victoria Borges

Gold Monde I-ii Framed Wall Art (set Of 2)

$99.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Our set of two Bauhaus-inspired Victoria Borges prints feature subtle colors that appear to be semi-transparent and meld together where they touch. Born in Germany, Borges went to art school in Virginia and studied illustration. Surfaces, the natural world and impressionism all inspire her spirited and probing work.