Oribe

Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner

$77.00

The MECCA view: Glossy, healthy hair is just a wash away when you reach for Oribe’s Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner. The rejuvenating treatment combines centuries-old healing oils and extracts—cypress, argan and maracuja—with a bio-restorative complex (plant collagen, caffeine, biotin and niacinamide) that softens and revitalises, smoothing each cuticle to undo the damage of time and styling. Key ingredients: Oribe signature complex (watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower): defends hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and colour-depleting effects of the elements. Bio-restorative complex (plant collagen, caffeine, biotin and niacinamide): repairs damage by penetrating the root to fortify, deeply nourish and strengthen the cuticle from the inside out while also energising the scalp and rejuvenating hair follicles. Mediterranean cypress extract: known in ancient times as a symbol of immortality, deeply moisturises for long-lasting repair and restoration. Argan oil: adds healthy shine, repairs damage and controls frizz. Strengthening protein blend: reverses existing damage and reduces split ends. Pair it with: Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo