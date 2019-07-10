Search
COS

Gold Lariat Necklace

$49.00
At COS
A delicate piece to wear now and later, this lariat necklace is made from a delicate brass chain with a polished 14-karat gold plating. Fastened with a T-bar clasp, it has uneven hoops to adjust the length.
