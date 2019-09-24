Search
Products fromShopJewelryBracelets
Civetta LA

Gold Hematite Stretch Bracelet

$75.00
At Civetta LA
Stone commonly used to ground or stabilize. It helps keep the mind focused and is a very good protective stone. Gold Hematite Stretch Bracelet with Gold Druzy Accent. 7mm Faceted Hematite Stones with 9mm Gold Druzy Accent Stones
Featured in 1 story
The Gifts Your Mom Really Wants, Based On Her Sign
by Sara Coughlin