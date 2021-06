Shrimps

Gold Floral-print Lamé Midi Dress

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rotaro

Style Notes: Shrimps' dress is made for getting noticed, so wallflowers please look away now. It's made from floral-print lamé that shimmers in the light and has romantic ruffles that'll sway as you dance the night away. Shine bright. Featuring a deep V neck and ruffled panels. Size & Fit: Fits true to size, take your usual size.