Missoma

Gold Evil Eye Signet Ring

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Missoma

SYMBOLS OF STRENGTH A collection of artful amulets for love, luck and inspiration. Our take on the signet ring, the Evil Eye on this design is a historic symbol believed to protect against evil and ward off negative energies in many cultures. It has a White Zircon stone in the centre. Wear with the Gold Open Heart Signet Ring. Metal: 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver Dimensions: Band Width: 1.4 mm ; Signet Pendant: 9mm x 13mm Stone: White Topaz Weight: 4 g