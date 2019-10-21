Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Gola Anthropologie
Gola Rainbow Stripe Sneakers
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Cotton upper, insole. Rubber sole. Tie closure. Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
Allbirds
Women's Wool Loungers
C$135.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Everlane
The Trainer
C$121.00
from
Everlane
BUY
promoted
Nike
Nike Air Max Vapormax 97
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
promoted
Nike
Nike Air Max Vapormax
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
More from Gola Anthropologie
More from Sneakers
Adidas
Wm Ultraboost 19
$179.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Allbirds
Women's Wool Loungers
C$135.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Everlane
The Trainer
C$121.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Allbirds
Women's Tree Breezers
$95.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted