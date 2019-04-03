First Aid Beauty

Goji Berry Skin Tint Protection Fluid Spf 30

Achieve effortless coverage with the First Aid Beauty Goji Berry Skin Tint Protection Fluid SPF 30; an ultra-lightweight formula that is suitable for all skin types. Arriving in a variety of adaptable hues, First Aid Beauty has created a skin tint for a wide spectrum of skin tones. The weightless fluid effortlessly glides across skin, blending seamlessly without the need for a brush. Delivering natural-looking colour, the tint visibly evens skin tone and conceals imperfections to reveal a perfected complexion in an instant. The superfood-powered formula is rich in antioxidant ingredients. Combining Goji Berry, Astaxanthin and Vitamin C, the skin tint envelops the visage in a protective veil, which shields skin from environmental aggressors and pollution. Finished with Zinc Oxide, the SPF30 formula filters out harmful UVA and UVB rays to protect skin from photo-ageing.