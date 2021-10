SKN by LH

Goji Berry Cleanser

$38.00

At SKN by LH

LH's ultra-rich Goji Berry Cleanser is gentle enough for all skin types with a combination of unique active nutrients designed to wash away impurities, makeup, excess oils, and sebum. This sulfate-free formula is a combination of super fruits and hydrating oils, that helps to keep the skin clean and moisturized.