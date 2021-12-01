Charlotte Tilbury

Goddess Skin Clay Mask (15ml)

£10.00

My award-winning Goddess Skin Clay Mask brightens the look of your complexion after just one use!! The supercharged formula visibly smooths and tightens the appearance of pores for skin that feels hydrated and baby soft. Based on an ancient Mediterranean beauty recipe that was passed down to me in Ibiza – a mix of Spanish Clay and Sweet Almond Oil – the perfect balance of refining, correcting clay and oils to reveal your dewy goddess glow!